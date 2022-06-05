Klehm Arboretum hosts annual garden fair with flowers, plants & live music

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Klehm Arboretum welcomes back the garden fair complete with a wide variety of flowers, plants, garden décor and live entertainment.

With over 65 vendors people could listen to music, enjoy a meal from many local food options and appreciate nature.

Organizers say they’re happy to be back at full capacity after COVID-19 struggles. They say this year brings in new faces to experience their first garden fair.

Executive director, Alex Mills says it’s the perfect weekend for the 29th annual fair.

“We have all kinds of vendors from as far away as Michigan, Iowa, out of state so there’s a lot of things that you won’t find locally from those vendors, there’s really great things. There’s people that have really unique garden tool products, people that have invented and have patens for their own garden rakes, all kinds of things like that,” Mills said.

The garden fair weekend will pick back up where it left off, from nine until four, Sunday June 5. It’s a rain or shine event.

