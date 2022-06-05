Community mourns the loss of teen killed in UTV accident

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The Ashton community is filled with heartbreak over the tragic loss of a fifteen year old boy.

“Calvin was probably one of the greatest kids I have ever met,” said Ashton United Methodist Church Pastor Jan Shaulis. “When he saw somebody that needed something, he would just step up and do it.”

Shaulis has a grand daughter on the autism spectrum. She says while usually her grand daughter fears being around new people, the moment she met fifteen-year-old Calvin Messer, she felt accepted.

“She made comment about his kindness, and about how his kindness could help her and help so many other people,” said Shaulis.

Now, his kindness will always be remembered. Calvin lost his life in a UTV accident Thursday, leaving hundreds of community members and a heart broken family mourning the loss of his life.

“This has been so hard for us, this is not what we planned..... this is not what we wanted. This is not what anyone wants,” said Calvin’s Father Mike Messer, as he spoke at the vigil. “Please hug your kids, love them.”

Several people shared memories of Calvin at a vigil Saturday afternoon, saying his good heart made everyone want to be around him. Prayers and candles in his honor, lit up the afternoon.

“This just really helps the family to realize how much they’re loved,” said Shaulis. “And how much their son meant to this community.”

Shaulis says dozens of those community members even started fundraisers in Calvin’s name. She says we owe it to his family and the world, to treat others just like Calvin did.

“If we take anything from him,” said Shaulis. “If we imitate that life of showing love and kindness to other people, what an amazing place we could have.”

Ruby’s Boutique has sold more than two hundred shirts to raise money for a bench in Calvin’s name at his high school. Another group hopes to fund a student to go to college in honor of his life.

The Calvin Messer Memorial Go Fundme has raised more than four thousand dollars for the family. The link to donate to that is here.

Two of Calvin’s other friends were injured in the UTV accident, but survived the crash. The three just finished their freshman year of high school.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.