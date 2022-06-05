Advertisement

City of Rockford kicks off Pride month with colorful celebration

The City of Rockford celebrates the start of Pride month with a colorful party in downtown.
The City of Rockford celebrates the start of Pride month with a colorful party in downtown.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 4, 2022 at 9:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - The month of June kicks off Pride month and nothing is more colorful than a party in downtown Rockford to start the celebration.

Live music, drag queens and food trucks are just a few things jampacked into this colorful event.

Hundreds of people came out to support and express themselves. The month highlights LGBTQ communities coming together and celebrating the freedom to be themselves.

People could also walk around to explore products made by local vendors.

“This isn’t just for, you know, the LGBTQ community, it’s for everyone. It’s for all ages, all family. From little, big, small. doesn’t matter who you are. You come here, you be yourself. Like today, we have so many kids, we have lots of dogs. It’s just a beautiful event and you just come as yourself and be yourself,” said Kyra Hill, event organizer.

