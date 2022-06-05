Annual car show raises money for Stateline veterans

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Let the good times roll, that’s the motto of one annual car show that raises money to benefit local veterans and other charities.

Lou Bachrodt Auto Mall partners with Northern Illinois Corvette Club for the second annual event.

The afternoon showcased unique cars, live entertainment, raffle prizes and more. The show is open to all cars, any make and model, although organizers say most of the cars were corvettes. Some from the 1970′s all the way up to brand new 2022 models.

“When you’re having a big event like this you like to be able to give to people less fortunate than us you know so that’s why we’re doing it, it’s not for the people here who bring their cars,” said Ken Starzyk, Northern Illinois Corvette Club public relations chairperson.

