Weekend to be unsettled at times, but dry hours promised

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - You really couldn’t write a better meteorological script for the week we’ve just completed. With the exception of Tuesday, featuring clouds and a few rounds of rain, our weather’s been nothing short of perfect from Memorial Day Weekend until today.

Unfortunately, all good things must come to an end, and it appears as though the end is near as we enter the upcoming weekend. With that said, the news is not all bad!

Sunny skies during the daytime Friday have transitioned nicely to a clear sky during the evening, though clouds are due in overnight ahead of a disturbance which could bring wet weather our way Saturday morning. To be clear, Saturday morning’s rains will not come uninterruptedly, and should be rather light in nature. Just have the umbrella handy for any morning soccer games on the schedule.

Light showers are to enter the area around sunrise Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Scattered showers remain in the picture late Saturday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

For those hosting or attending graduation parties in the afternoon hours, the news gets better. While clouds are to be around, with just limited breaks for sunshine, dry conditions are anticipated. Temperatures will top out in the lower 70s.

Dry hours are quite likely to occur on Saturday afternoon. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The evening’s to be similarly quiet, though once we pass midnight Sunday, chances for rain will be on the rise once again. Showers are to again be scattered in nature through mid to late morning Sunday, though with this second disturbance being slightly stronger in nature, heavier downpours are possible, and a few rumbles of thunder aren’t to be ruled out.

Showers and a few thunderstorms are a possibility late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

It won't rain everywhere Sunday morning, though where it does, brief downpours can be expected. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Once again, rain looks to shut off around midday, give or take an hour or two either way. Southwesterly winds are to blow, and with some gusto. That, combined with intermittent sunshine, should allow temperatures to take a run at 80° in the afternoon.

Similar to Saturday, dry hours are likely Sunday. What's different, though, is that sunshine may peek through the clouds. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunshine could, however, energize the atmosphere just enough to spark another round of widely scattered showers and t-storms late in the afternoon or early in the evening, though that’s far from a guarantee at this stage in the game.

The weekend’s rains mark just the opening salvo of what’s likely to be a rather active pattern extending well into next week. Showers and a few storms appear a good bet Monday, and while Tuesday appears to be dry, yet another round of wet weather is on track to arrive Wednesday. Rains won’t fall all day, that’s to be sure, but when they do, they could be occasionally heavy in nature. In total, between Saturday and Wednesday, a cumulative 1-2″ of rain is a distinct possibility.

If you're looking for a dry day to enjoy, Tuesday's the day to do so. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

The week ahead could prove to be quite soggy, with most of us looking at at least an inch of rain through Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Thankfully, at this juncture, severe weather does not appear to be a concern on any of the next five days.

As for temperatures, consistency remains the name of the game. Saturday appears, quite likely, to be the coolest day of the next five. From there on out, expect temperatures to be very close to early June normal levels.

With clouds in tow, temperatures are to struggle a bit more Saturday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Sunday may be the one day to squeeze out above normal temperatures in the next five days. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures Monday will be right on par for where we should be on June 6. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Despite sunshine and dry conditions, temperatures Tuesday won't warm all that much. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

Temperatures are to remain slightly below normal Wednesday. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

While May was an uncharacteristically hot month, with five 90°+ readings in the books, there aren’t signs of such heat on the horizon, at least in June’s opening half. That’s not to say there won’t be a hot day or two here or there, but the consensus among a host of longer range models is that below normal temperatures will carry us through the middle of the month.

Cooler than normal temperatures are a good bet through the next two weeks. (Mark Henderson, WIFR)

