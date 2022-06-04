Residents rally for an end to gun violence

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Millions around the country and in Rockford rally to put an end to gun violence, the leading cause of death for children and teens across the united states.

Judy Parks says her stomach still drops when she thinks back on the devastating phone call she picked up last year in May. It was about her granddaughter, Jordan, she was shot and killed.

“It changed everything for us,” says Parks. “I’ve never in my wildest dreams, thought that we’d be in this position.”

Parks’ story is one of the dozens shared by loved ones Friday at Haight park in Rockford who say gun violence hits too close to home.

“I have five kids of my own so for me, it was yet another one of those moments where I just sat and cried and looked at my own children and thought, what can I do,” says Rockford Mom’s Demand Action Leader Kristy Chorostecki.

Kristy Chorostecki leads Mom’s Demand Action. With elections coming up, she says now is the time for a change.

“We also want to see some red flag laws and you know, nationally because we know that those red flag laws when they’re used, they can help save lives,” says Chorostecki.

“It’s happening to too many people’s children dying it’s got to stop. They can’t be afraid. Look at the kids running around the streets and stuff. They should be safe,” says Parks.

Parks says she struggles to process her new reality as a result of someone’s senseless actions. Especially as she helps take care of the children her granddaughter left behind.

“You just don’t know. With the guns out there. Exactly when and where is this going to happen? It’s not like, if... it’s when you know, that’s what we’re scared about,” says Parks.

Several at the rally also wore orange to represent the color hunters wear in the woods to protect themselves. This is part of a nationwide initiative as people can wear orange to aid in the fight against gun violence.

Parks says the most frustrating thing about losing her granddaughter is police still haven’t found the killer.

