Powerball winner waits until wife’s birthday to tell her about jackpot: ‘I wanted to surprise her’

Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the...
Jone Buadromo won a $100,000 Powerball prize and waited until his wife’s birthday to share the news with her.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 7:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (Gray News) - A man in North Carolina won a Powerball jackpot but waited until his wife’s birthday to share the news of the winnings.

Officials with the North Carolina Education Lottery said Jone Buadromo won the $100,000 prize while playing Powerball, but he delayed collecting for almost two months because he wanted to tell his wife on her birthday.

“I waited until the end of May because I wanted to surprise her on her birthday with the win,” Buadromo said.

The Pamlico County man said his wife didn’t initially believe him when he told her about the jackpot.

“She thought I was making a joke or something,” Buadromo said. “I told her, ‘No, we really won!’”

Lottery officials said Buadromo’s $3 Power Play ticket matched numbers on four white balls and the Powerball in the April 11 drawing to win $50,000. His prize doubled to $100,000 when the 2x multiplier hit.

“I didn’t believe it at first either,” he said. “I just tried to keep calm as much as possible.”

Buadromo purchased his ticket from a Handy Mart in Alliance and claimed his prize Thursday at lottery headquarters. He was able to take home $71,011 after taxes, according to lottery officials.

The Powerball winner said he is considering using his winnings to buy some land at the beach and possibly build a rental home.

Powerball is one of several lottery games offered in North Carolina.

