Forreston softball’s run comes to an end after 4-0 loss in State Semifinal

Forreston will face Newark for the 1A 3rd place title on Saturday
By Michael Tilka
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PEORIA, Ill. (WIFR) - After winning their past three games on walk-offs, Forreston’s championship run comes to a close following a 4-0 loss in the state semifinal against seven-time champion Casey-Westfield.

“I mean it’s just incredible that these kids keep persevering day in and day out and again, I mean it came down to we left too many runners on today and made a couple of defensive miscues that definitely lead to their for runs so hats off to them they have a good pitcher and we knew we were going to be facing a good team.” Forreston Head Coach Kim Snider said.

The Cardinals still have a shot at hardware though, as the team will face Newark for the 3rd place title.

We just need to focus on doing what we need to do, hitting the ball well, playing clean defense, we’re going to regroup and hopefully get them tomorrow,” Snider said.

