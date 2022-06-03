Winnebago, Boone counties offer free summer lunch for kids

STATELINE (WIFR) - Spread the word to families, friends and caretakers in the stateline: the Summer Food Service Program starts Monday, June 6 in Winnebago and Boone counties.

Initiated by the Community Action Agency of Winnebago and Boone Counties, the meal program exists to help area youth stay nourished while school is out for the summer. Depending on the site, a lunch, dinner or snack will be provided. Some sites also provide supervised fun summer activities.

Those 18 years old and under can get free, healthy meals at supervised sites listed below:

Rockford

Alpine Hills Park, 4402 Larson Ave.

Beattie Playground, 1251 Rural St.

Bloom Playground, 2901 Pelham Rd

Blackhawk Boys & Girls Club, 330 15th Ave.

Booker Washington Center, 524 Kent St.

Community Life Center of Rockford, 1001 Bishop Washington Ave.

Elliott Playground, 1000 Mill Rd.

Fairground Valley Community Center, 609 Kilburn Ave.

Flodin Boys & Girls Club, 1000 Mill Rd.

Harkins Pool, 910 Acorn St. – Lunch only

Harmon Park, 1952 East Gate Parkway

Highland Park, 3011 Rural St.

Ken Rock Community Ctr., 625 Adams St.

Keye Mallquist Park, 1702 11th St.

Lewis Lemon School, 1993 Mulberry St.

Mandeville Park, 650 Montague Rd.

Northwest Com. Ctr., 1325 N. Johnston Ave.

Orton Keyes Community Center, 633 Ranger St.

Patriot’s Gateway Community Ctr., 615 S. 5th St.

Ridge Park, 3317 Ridge Ave.

St. Elizabeth Com. Ctr. 1536 S. Main St.

Swan Hillman School Park, 3701 Greendale Ave.

Terry Lee Wells Memorial Park’s Haskell Youth Summer Camp, 815 N. Rockton Ave.

United Way Strong Neighborhood House, 908 8th Ave.

YMCA Camp Winnebago, 5804 N. Main St.

YMCA Jr. Achievers Program, 1829 N. Rockton Ave.

YMCA – Outdoor Pavilion, 200 Y Blvd.

Washington Park Community Center, 3617 Delaware St.

Loves Park

YMCA Northeast Branch, 8451 Orth Rd.

Wantz Park, 600 Clifford Ave.

Machesney Park

Carlson Boys & Girls Club, 7406 Elm Ave.

South Beloit

South Beloit Boy’s and Girl’s Club, 1161 Dorr Rd.

Boone County

Boone County Health Dept., 1204 Logan Ave., Belvidere Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday

Capron Lions Club 305 East North St. Monday only

To find a site, text “FoodIL” to 877877, visit SummermealsIllinois.org or call 1-800-359-2163. You can also check the City of Rockford community services webpage for more information.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.