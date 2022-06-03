Police: 61-year-old Rockford man shot at by ATV driver, suspect at-large

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for the man pictured in this tweet released Friday:

PUBLIC ASSISTANCE NEEDED: Yesterday, at approx 6pm, a 61-yr-old male was walking in the 300 block of College Ave when an ATV driver drove toward him. The male suspect pointed a pistol and fired once. Please text RPDTIP and then your tip to 847411 or CrimeStoppers @ 815-963-7867. pic.twitter.com/Eb2IO8XjOK — RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) June 3, 2022

The department also sent a notification to residents using the Rockford Police Department Tip411 app.

Anyone with information about the suspect can text RPDTIP and then your tip to 847411 or contact Rockford Area CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.

