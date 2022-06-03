Advertisement

Police: 61-year-old Rockford man shot at by ATV driver, suspect at-large

Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Rockford Police at 815-966-2900.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Rockford police are looking for the man pictured in this tweet released Friday:

The department also sent a notification to residents using the Rockford Police Department Tip411 app.

Anyone with information about the suspect can text RPDTIP and then your tip to 847411 or contact Rockford Area CrimeStoppers at 815-963-7867.

