ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Sunny skies today with highs in the middle 70′s. Mostly clear tonight as temperatures drop to the lower 50′s. Increasing clouds tomorrow with a slight shower chance by afternoon with highs back into the middle 70′s. Showers are likely Saturday night and at times on Sunday with highs remaining in the middle 70′s through next week.

