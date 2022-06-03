Advertisement

One teen killed, two injured in Ashton UTV accident

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A high school teenager was killed Thursday in a Utility Terrain Vehicle rollover accident and two of his friends were injured, according to the Sauk Valley News.

Calvin Messer, 15, was pronounced dead at 6:30 p.m. at Rochelle Community Hospital. The Ogle County Coroner’s Office said there will be no autopsy. Brock Lehman and Caleb Thomas are currently hospitalized for treatment of their injuries. All three boys would be sophomores, and all participated in the school’s athletic programs.

The rollover happened just after 5 p.m. on Hoosier Road north of Naylor Road, between Ashton and Franklin Grove.

Ashton-Franklin Center School District #275 released a statement Friday about the loss of one of their students and services that are available to students in need:

“As a school community, we are devastated to inform you that this evening three AFC High School students were involved in an ATV accident,” the statement reads. “AFC High School will have counseling services available for students, staff and community members in the high school gym. We welcome any and all who may need assistance or a place to gather for support.”

The full statement can be found here.

“These are exceptional kids, all three of them,” said AFC Superintendent Michael Lindy said during a brief phone interview Friday.

A prayer vigil for Calvin Messer will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4 outside at Ashton Methodist Church, 900 N. Richardson Ave. and is open to everyone. Organizers say to wear AFC school colors black, gold and white and are using the hashtag #AFCStrong on social media.

Family friend, Jennifer Magnafici has organized a GoFundMe for Messer’s family. They have raised more than $1,700 of their $5,000 goal.

