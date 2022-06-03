Advertisement

One teen killed, two injured in Ashton ATV accident

Candlelight vigil
Candlelight vigil(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
ASHTON, Ill. (WIFR) - A high school teenager was killed Thursday and two of his friends injured during an ATV accident in Ashton.

Calvin Messer, succumbed to his injuries Thursday while Brock Lehman and Caleb Thomas are currently hospitalized for treatment of their injuries.

Ashton-Franklin Center School District #275 released a statement Friday about the loss of one of their students and services that are available to students in need:

“As a school community, we are devastated to inform you that this evening three AFC High School students were involved in an ATV accident,” the statement reads. “AFC High School will have counseling services available for students, staff and community members in the high school gym. We welcome any and all who may need assistance or a place to gather for support.”

“These are exceptional kids, all three of them,” said AFC Superintendent Michael Lindy said during a brief phone interview Friday.

A prayer vigil for Calvin Messer will be held Saturday at 3 p.m. at the gazebo in the front yard of the Ashton Methodist Church, 900 N. Richardson Ave. and is open to everyone. Organizers say to wear AFC school colors black, gold and white in unity with the family.

