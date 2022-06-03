Advertisement

Juneteenth celebrations, events coming to Sinnissippi Park

Juneteenth 2022 events schedule
Juneteenth 2022 events schedule(Juneteenth1865)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 3, 2022 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A weekend of celebration and collaboration is set for Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 in Rockford.

Rockford community leaders are joining forces for a weekend of events for families to enjoy at Sinnissippi Park. Juneteenth, also known as Liberation Day, is a holiday celebrating the emancipation of African Americans enslaved in the United States.

“We are excited to extend this year’s celebration due to more collaboration and unique new elements for this important and historic moment in our nation’s history,” said Tommy Meeks, Founder of the organization Juneteenth1865.

A special highlight for the event includes community awards:

  • Impactor Award
  • Juneteenth Advocate of the Year
  • Unsung Hero
  • Entrepreneur of the Year
  • Faith-Based Leader of the Year.

Winners will be announced during the festivities.

“This weekend will be packed with family-fun, live performances, special Juneteenth community awards, chances to shop with minority-owned businesses, and conversations important to our community, all while learning the history of Juneteenth. We invite people of all backgrounds to join us,” said Meeks

Small businesses and organizations are invited to sign up as a food vendor, retail vendor or to set up an information booth. Through a partnership with Think Big, both days will provide opportunities to shop with and support minority-owned businesses in the area.

Booth applications and awards nominations are open until Monday, June 6.

A packed schedule Saturday includes a community family reunion with live music by Groove Hotel, Juneteenth Princess and Queen Pageant, youth activities with the Rockford Park District and Community Chautauqua Conversations.

Sunday hosts a community church service with Pastor Alexander of Hope Fellowship Church of Rockford & Pastor Copeland of New Zion Baptist Church, the All Black Graduation, and a special Sunday’s Best Gospel Themed Talent Show Competition with Harlan Jefferson.

Hosted by Tony Turner, founder of Conscious Coaching. Turner is the founder of Conscious...
Hosted by Tony Turner, founder of Conscious Coaching. Turner is the founder of Conscious Coaching which focuses on helping at-risk youth surround themselves with positive role models.(Juneteenth1865)

For more information on how to nominate a local community member or to become a vendor, visit Juneteenth1865.com

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ATVs on streets
ATVs may be allowed soon in Winnebago, some residents voice concerns
Dr. Preston Phillips, a surgeon, was among the four people killed by a gunman on the campus of...
Police: Tulsa suspect targeted surgeon he blamed for pain, purchased rifle day of shooting
Sen. Darren Bailey and Aurora mayor Richard Irvin face off in a televised GOP gubernatorial...
War of words: Illinois GOP gubernatorial candidates get heated during ABC debate
George A. Buss Mugshot
Former Freeport teacher, Lincoln impersonator sentenced for child porn
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool

Latest News

Candlelight vigil
One teen killed, two injured in Ashton ATV accident
There’s a list of events planned for this month to celebrate Pride Month this year.
Illinois senators join effort to recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month
Only 4 in 10 of the eligible kids actually take advantage of the Summer Food Service Program in...
Winnebago, Boone counties offer free summer lunch for kids
The research points to fewer than 20% of eighth-graders in Rockford public schools reading at...
Sosnowski ‘stunned’ by disparities in school funding, student outcomes