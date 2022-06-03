Illinois senators join effort to recognize June as LGBTQ Pride Month

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois senators Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Dick Durbin (D-IL) joined U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown (D-OH) and all 47 other senate Democrats in introducing a Senate resolution recognizing June as LGBTQ Pride Month.

The senators’ resolution highlights the contributions LGBTQ individuals have made to American society.

It also notes several major milestones in the fight for equal treatment of LGBTQ Americans and resolves to continue efforts to achieve full equality for LGBTQ individuals.

This new legislation also upholds how the U.S. Supreme Court’s pending decision to overturn Roe v. Wade could potentially undermine and erode other constitutional rights also grounded in privacy, including the right for same-sex couples to marry or engage in consensual relationships without the risk of criminal prosecution.

