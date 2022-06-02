Study: Medically assisted opioid treatment lessens overdose risk

MADISON, Wis. (WIFR) - A study by University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and Public Health (UW) in partnership with Medicaid Outcomes Distributed Research Network (MODRN) suggests that the longer opioid use disorder patients who use medically assisted treatment, the less chance they have of future overdose.

Nearly 300,000 Medicaid recipients who received treatment with drugs such as methadone, buprenorphine and naltrexone were evaluated in two-month intervals over the span of a year.

Data showed that for every 60 days the patients stayed on medication, their risk of overdosing decreased by 10%. Overall, 61% of subjects were less prone to overdoses compared to those who stopped treatment before week eight.

The results also enforce the importance of access to long term treatment.

“Our studies provide evidence to Medicaid programs and policy makers that may be considering how or whether to implement policies that promote continuation on treatment or to remove policies that may impede that treatment,” says Marguerite Burns, associate professor of population health sciences at UW Madison.

Medicaid covers four of every 10 people with opioid use disorder in the country, and is the largest distributor of medication treatment for opioid use disorder.

The study advocates that individuals should be able to have a longer treatment, if needed.

Nearly 500,000 deaths are attributable to drug use, 70% of those are related to opioids according to the World Health Organization. Burns and her team proclaims that medically assisted treatment should be accessible to Medicaid patients, no matter the length.

“After a year in which opioid-related deaths have climbed dramatically, there is an even greater urgency to identify and implement effective overdose prevention strategies,” says Julie Donohue, the study’s senior author and director of MODRN.

The study results are published in the journal Addiction as of Thursday, June 2.

