South Beloit to contract Fire Chief from city of Beloit

SOUTH BELOIT, Ill. (WIFR) - One day after an intergovernmental fire chief plan passed in South Beloit, alders from the city of Beloit approved that deal.

Under the proposal, Beloit Deputy Fire Chief Jason Griffin will be put in charge of the South Beloit Fire Department on a part-time basis. This comes as South Beloit has struggled to replace Fire Chief Dan Zefass after he abruptly resigned seven months ago.

City of Beloit officials say in a release that the agreement, “Paves the way for the two communities to partner together in a fiscally responsible manner while continuing to provide a high level of service to residents in both jurisdictions.”

The fire departments will remain separate but will have the ability to operate without jurisdictional boundaries. This will provide a better level of service to both communities by allowing the closest available resources to respond to emergency incidents.

The intergovernmental agreement expires on November 28, 2022, but may be renewed for another 180 days. South Beloit will reimburse Beloit for 25 percent of the salary costs.

