Rockford could see $2.1 million in economic impact by hosting skating championships

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Some of the best figure skaters in the country will be lacing up their skates in Rockford in 2023 and some of the best small businesses in the area could be raking in the profits because of it.

“I‘ve been saying ever since COVID happened is that we are obligated to be bigger, faster, stronger than we were before,” says 67th District State Representative Maurice West. “We’re not just a manufacturing city. We’re not just a blue-collar city but we are a city that brings organizations from a national scale. We are positioning ourselves more of a tourist city.”

When the BMO Harris Bank Center hosts the U.S. Figure Skating 2023 Midwestern and Pacific Coast Synchronized Skating Sectional Championships, around 4,000 visitors spanning California to Ohio could land $2.1 million in revenue for the Rockford region, including hotels, restaurants, businesses and attractions.

“We hosted the US Figure Skating Synchro National Championships in 2017 and we got so much good feedback from our restaurants and hotels, about the peace of business. They’ve asked me ‘when can we get U.S. figure skating back,’” says Rockford Area Convention and Visitors Bureau VP of Sales and Service Lindsay Arellano.

“The Illinois Skating Council has wanted to host this event for quite a while. The opportunity presented itself to do it in 2023 and, looking around venues, Rockford is just an ideal situation. The arena size is perfect. They have all the facilities we need,” says Skating Council of Illinois President Edward Mann.

Embassy Suites in Downtown Rockford is one of more than 100 hotels from 21 area cities that will host the skaters, their families and officials for the week-long event. U.S. figure skating officials say the day can’t come soon enough and local businesses share the same sentiment.

“We’ll have a list of restaurants that we can hand out to people when they come in or a list of attractions available to them. And they can find out just how entertaining and how welcoming the Rockford community is,” says Mann.

Rockford leaders hope this skating championship is the start of a gold medal recovery from the pandemic for local businesses.

“I think beyond this competition, it just opens the doors for us to think what else can we bring to Rockford and specifically what else on the ice can we bring to Rockford,” says Arellano.

Around 2,100 skaters between the ages of six and 70 are expected to skate for a championship when the event comes to Rockford between Jan. 23-29 2023. More than 180 teams are scheduled to compete for a sectional title, including the Arctic Synchronized Skating team from Rockford.

