Pleasant weather to end workweek with rain chances returning this weekend

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Another day with lots of sunshine and temperatures right around normal in the upper 70s is hard to complain about. You should also get used to this as we’ll be in this pattern for quite some time perhaps through the end of June. We’ll also be adding some rain chances to the mix in the coming days.

A “copy-and-paste” day is in store for Friday with temperatures in the mid-to-upper 70s and lots of sunshine just like Thursday around the Stateline. The day will also come with a slight wind out of the northwest keeping things overall comfortable. Perfect weather for any outdoor activities like Rockford City Market and other outdoor events throughout the region that’s going on.

Friday will be a winner weather-wise with abundant sunshine once again. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The weekend itself will not be a complete washout but clouds will be on the rise starting on Saturday. An overwhelmingly majority of Saturday will be dry with highs again in the mid-70s with rain chances returning at night. Our current thinking is most of the rain will arrive late and continue overnight into Sunday.

Rain chances will go up starting in the later afternoon and early evening on Saturday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Temperatures on Sunday will actually warm a tad but not much. Then going into next week, expect daily scattered rain chances and temperatures pretty much acting consistent. On-and-off rain chances are in the forecast each day starting Monday and continuing through Thursday. Each day will have plenty of dry hours but have the umbrella handy nearby just in case.

Overall expect temperatures to be consistent in the 70s hovering right around normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances return to the forecast starting this weekend later Saturday through Sunday and into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Get used to temperatures mainly in the 70s and below normal because this looks to be the trend for the first half of June. If you’re looking for big time heat and humidity, it will get here but it will be a bit before we see that. Enjoy all of the free A/C, especially at night.

While not every day will be cool, many days will likely be in the 70s for highs for the first half of June. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Enjoy the free AC, especially at night over the next several days. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.