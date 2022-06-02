North Park Fire District calls on voters for new facility

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A five-million dollar bond referendum will be on the June 28 primary ballot, and the goal is to build a centralized fire station to replace three facilities firefighters say are not safe.

Those three facilities are located on Wood Ave, Harlem Rd and Alpine Rd; these stations have been around since the 50′s and 60′s. Firefighters say living conditions are not safe and is a big reason why relocation is so important.

Faster response times are also top priority and being in a centralized location will help with getting to residents faster. Chief North Park Fire District Joel Hallstrom says how fires can spread within minutes swallowing up everything in it’s path, and if firefighters are not present quick enough, people can get hurt.

“Especially in medical emergencies. If someone is in cardiac arrest seconds matter in that as well because the sooner we can get someone doing CPR and circulating blood the better life profile they have,” said Hallstrom.

Area leaders say the cost to taxpayers would be temporary; about an extra $76 a year in property taxes for someone owning a $120,000 home. Chief Hallstrom says they have been planning this for more than 20 years, but now they need the publics support to make it a reality.

“The greatest gift our citizens can give those volunteers is to have a safe and efficient modern facility to run from,” said Hallstrom.

Some of the safety issues the district has been facing is exhaust particles from the trucks being imbedded into the material of firefighter’s uniforms. Those exhaust particles are filled with carcinogens that are dangerous to their health. Cracks in their garage floors cause unnecessary leakage to the basement, and even dangerous puddles during the winter times.

A better location for faster call times and a safer facility so the firefighters and paramedics residents call on can get to them faster than before.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.