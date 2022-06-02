Advertisement

North Park Fire to announce campaign to build new fire station

Firetruck
Firetruck(WIFR Newsroom)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:47 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The North Park Fire Protection District will hold a press conference on Thursday, June 2nd at 10:00 am to announce a Bond Referendum to build a new fire station.

The NPFPD has been serving Winnebago County since the department was established in the 1940s.

The new fire station will replace three existing buildings, all dating back to the 1950s and 1960s. A new facility will bring a new era of efficiencies in operational capabilities as well as being less expensive to operate.

The press conference will be at the fire district’s administrative office, 605 Ramona Terrace in Machesney Park. The public is encouraged to attend.

