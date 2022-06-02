NBCUniversal signs lease with Gray Television’s Assembly Atlanta film complex

DORAVILLE, Ga. (WIFR) - Gray Television announced Wednesday a finalized long-term agreement with NBCUniversal Media.

NBCU will lease, operate and manage Gray’s Assembly Atlanta studios, located at the former site of the General Motors Assembly Plant. The media giant umbrellas television channels like Bravo, E!, Oxygen, Peacock and SYFY.

“The new venture announced today places Gray’s own studio projects inside a large, first-class television and film production facility that will draw upon and will surely increase the large pool of skilled industry professionals who also make their homes here in the Atlanta metroplex,” said Gray’s Executive Chairman and CEO Hilton H. Howell, Jr. “Gray Television is thrilled to expand our already strong relationship with NBCU.”

The state-of-the-art 135 acre estate neighbors Gray’s Third Rail Studios, a movie and television production facility that Gray acquired in September 2021. All studio and production facilities on-site within the Assembly Studios complex, including Gray’s Third Rail Studios will be under NBCU supervision and operation.

More than 4,000 jobs are expected within Assembly Studios and Third Rail Studios, and the productions filmed there will support thousands of additional new jobs in the community.

Assembly Studios complex itself boasts soundstages, production offices, warehouse and mill buildings, studio bungalows, event space and a parking deck. Gray is set to finish construction on the project by the end of 2023.

Long-term development plans for the site include a boutique hotel, townhouses and apartments, entertainment venues including e-gaming facilities, a conference center and office buildings.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.