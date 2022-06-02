Minors to no longer need parental permission to get an abortion

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pregnant minors in Illinois no longer need a parent’s authorization to receive an abortion after a state law was repealed this week.

State lawmakers passed the Parental Notification of Abortion Law in the mid-1990s, but legal challenges kept it from being enforced until 2013. Last December, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation repealing that law, it went into effect Wednesday.

“You have individuals who have actually become pregnant because of mal-action and victimization by someone in their own family. and so to require them to have to go back to those same individuals for permission is very problematic,” said Litesa Wallace, who’s running for Illinois’ 17th congressional seat.

Wallace says abortion isn’t a simple subject. she says minors who are victims of rape or abuse find it *hard* to talk about it .. let alone ask for permission for an abortion. but State Representative Andrew Chesney believes this is a ploy by democrats to get more money in their own pockets.

“They can sit there and say this is about a woman’s right to choose, this is about dollars into their pockets through their campaign contributions, and they all get heavily involved and heavily supported by these abortion factories,” Chesney said.

In 2020, more than 1,100 females under age 18 received abortions in Illinois.

