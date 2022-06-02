Advertisement

Minors to no longer need parental permission to get an abortion

Gov. J.B Pritzker repeals the state’s Parental Notification of Abortion Law
By Conor Hollingsworth
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Pregnant minors in Illinois no longer need a parent’s authorization to receive an abortion after a state law was repealed this week.

State lawmakers passed the Parental Notification of Abortion Law in the mid-1990s, but legal challenges kept it from being enforced until 2013. Last December, Governor J.B. Pritzker signed legislation repealing that law, it went into effect Wednesday.

“You have individuals who have actually become pregnant because of mal-action and victimization by someone in their own family. and so to require them to have to go back to those same individuals for permission is very problematic,” said Litesa Wallace, who’s running for Illinois’ 17th congressional seat.

Wallace says abortion isn’t a simple subject. she says minors who are victims of rape or abuse find it *hard* to talk about it .. let alone ask for permission for an abortion. but State Representative Andrew Chesney believes this is a ploy by democrats to get more money in their own pockets.

“They can sit there and say this is about a woman’s right to choose, this is about dollars into their pockets through their campaign contributions, and they all get heavily involved and heavily supported by these abortion factories,” Chesney said.

In 2020, more than 1,100 females under age 18 received abortions in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
Juan Colon
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

Gov. J.B Pritzker repeals the state’s Parental Notification of Abortion Law
Minors to no longer need parental permission to get an abortion
Police in Racine, Wisconsin, responded to a shooting Thursday at Graceland Cemetery.
Police: Multiple shots fired at Wisconsin cemetery
One Illinois group hopes to educate Rockford businesses on the dangers of cybersecurity threats.
Cybersecurity panel brings awareness to Rockford businesses
Marguerite Burns, associate professor at UW Madison
Study: Medically assisted opioid treatment lessens overdose risk