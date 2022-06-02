First case of monkeypox in Illinois confirmed in Chicago

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago resident who recently traveled to Europe was tested Wednesday for monkeypox. While results need to be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Illinois health officials consider his case a probable monkeypox infection.

While Chicago and Illinois departments of public health are working with the man’s healthcare providers for contact tracing, the case is isolated, providing no great risk of local spread. Health officials say the man is isolating at home in good condition. His identity isn’t being released at this time.

Monkeypox is rare, but can cause serious illness. It’s reportedly not as easily transmitted as coronavirus or the flu. The virus can be transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, sores, items contaminated with body fluid (bandages, gauze, clothes, bedding) or lengthy face-to-face contact.

Individuals with a new or unexplained rash, sores or have a confirmed exposure should see a healthcare provider and avoid being intimate or having sex with a person before getting tested for monkeypox.

Suspected cases can present flu-like symptoms and worsen to lesions on the body. Monkeypox infection could also be misdiagnosed as a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes.

