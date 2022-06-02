Advertisement

First case of monkeypox in Illinois confirmed in Chicago

monkeypox
monkeypox(MGN)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - A Chicago resident who recently traveled to Europe was tested Wednesday for monkeypox. While results need to be confirmed by the Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Illinois health officials consider his case a probable monkeypox infection.

While Chicago and Illinois departments of public health are working with the man’s healthcare providers for contact tracing, the case is isolated, providing no great risk of local spread. Health officials say the man is isolating at home in good condition. His identity isn’t being released at this time.

Monkeypox is rare, but can cause serious illness. It’s reportedly not as easily transmitted as coronavirus or the flu. The virus can be transmitted through close physical contact with body fluids, sores, items contaminated with body fluid (bandages, gauze, clothes, bedding) or lengthy face-to-face contact.

Individuals with a new or unexplained rash, sores or have a confirmed exposure should see a healthcare provider and avoid being intimate or having sex with a person before getting tested for monkeypox.

Suspected cases can present flu-like symptoms and worsen to lesions on the body. Monkeypox infection could also be misdiagnosed as a sexually transmitted infection like syphilis or herpes.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Juan Colon
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge
Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police

Latest News

To date 190 cases of the hepatitis of unknown origin have been reported, 140 of them in Europe.
EXPLAINER: What’s known about sudden liver disease in kids
Affordable Care Act open enrollment session ended on January 15, 2022.
32,000 more Illinoisans signed up for healthcare through the ACA Marketplace than last year
“It’s not because we want to, but it’s one measure we can simply take...”
Year in Review: Another year in the battle against COVID-19
In the newest data, the most intense flu activity was in the nation’s capital, Washington,...
Flu is making a comeback in US