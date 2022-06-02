Advertisement

Democratic congress members call for federal investigation at Thomson penitentiary

U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth and Cheri Bustos call for a federal investigation at...
U.S. Senators Dick Durbin, Tammy Duckworth and Cheri Bustos call for a federal investigation at the U.S. Penitentiary Thomson after they claim a disturbing report was released.(WIFR)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senators Dick Durbin (D-IL), Tammy Duckworth (D-IL) and Cheri Bustos (D-IL-17) call for an immediate federal investigation into inmate deaths and allegations of staff abuse at Thomson federal prison.

In a letter to the Justice Department’s Inspector General, the lawmakers cite a new disturbing report concerning the deaths of seven incarcerated men. It also shows allegations of serious abuses by staff members.

Durbin also announced the Senate Judiciary Committee will hold a hearing on the overuse of solitary confinement and restricted housing in federal prison facilities.

“If these reports prove accurate, they describe conduct that would almost certainly contravene numerous BOP policies, as well as infringing the civil rights of individuals in BOP custody and possibly violating federal criminal statutes,” the lawmakers wrote. “The Office of the Inspector General (OIG) is responsible for protecting the integrity of Department of Justice components, including BOP, as well as the health and safety of the people in BOP custody. The NPR and Marshall Project report raises serious and troubling allegations about the conduct of staff at USP Thomson.”

