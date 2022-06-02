Advertisement

Cybersecurity panel brings awareness to Rockford businesses

One Illinois group hopes to educate Rockford businesses on the dangers of cybersecurity threats.
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - In an effort to educate the community on the dangers of cybersecurity threats, the Illinois Small Business Development Centers held a virtual meeting featuring special guest speakers.

Panelists discussed how businesses can begin to assess their risks, how to take action to protect themselves and how to plan for a possible cybersecurity breach.

“As a small business owner, you worked so hard to get your business off the ground and if somebody was to hijack your business or empty your bank account for example and you have no way to pay your employees, I mean emotionally it can just be devastating,” said Richard Lopez, Empowerme4u senior consultant.

