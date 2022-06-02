City of Rochelle asks for proposals from community regarding Hickory Grove site

Advertisement

By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ROCHELLE, Ill. (WIFR) - The City of Rochelle is requesting proposals and new ideas from the community for the former Hickory Grove site in hopes of revitalizing the area.

The two-acre parcel of land is located near the intersection of Route 251 and 38 in the heart of Rochelle. City leaders say it would make an ideal location for a new business endeavor and is full of potential that should make Rochelle residents proud.

“Our City Council is looking forward to reviewing creative proposals for the best use of the site,” said City Manager Jeff Fiegenschuh. “The space is full of potential and should make Rochelle residents proud.”

According to the Illinois Department of Transportation, the area is trafficked by some 18,000 cars every day. The site is currently zoned B-2 Commercial Highway making it a potential site for residential development, meeting space, retail shops, dining, professional offices, corporate events, tourism activities or an event center.

Proposals are due to the City of Rochelle by July 15. You can find out more information on the city’s website.

