ATVs may be allowed soon in Winnebago, some residents voice concerns

WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Most people consider them “off-road” vehicles but ATVs could soon be allowed on the streets in Winnebago.

This comes after a signed petition calling for ATVs to be allowed was brought to the Winnebago Village Board of Trustees a little over a year ago. The debate lives on with many residents voicing concerns at a recent village board meeting.

Jeanne Griffin says her first experience with an off-road ATV in Winnebago almost caused her family to get in a severe car accident. She says, “They do have a place for mudding and for off-roading. They do not belong on the streets of the town. “Two kids came out on ATVs. They just jumped out in the thing and they spun out and went back in. Had we been there two seconds later, it would have been tragic”

Griffin worries they may be an incident other people face if the Village of Winnebago agrees to allow ATVs on its roads. She expressed those safety concerns to trustees at Wednesday’s board meeting. But others believe this won’t be an issue.

Chris Nelson says, “It’s not going to be a 16-year-old that is going to be driving these vehicles. You’re going to have violators on anything that people drive, like motorcycles I see going 100 miles an hour down U.S. 20.”

If the village passes this ordinance, Nelson says safety will be the biggest concern. He says ATVs will follow regular vehicle requirements like using blinkers, headlights and requiring owners to own a permit. This will also be done to make sure drivers follow the rules of the road. “Pecatonica hasn’t received any violations and neither has Byron,” Nelson adds.

Both Griffin and Nelson do agree, however, it’s the few reckless drivers that can ruin the fun. Winnebago Village President Frank Eubank says he wants the board to decide based on what makes all of the people in Winnebago happy.

Eubank says, “We have 3200 people that live here and we had only a couple hundred at show up both meetings.” He also adds the petition is supposed to voted on June 12 but may be delayed depending on the trustee’s decisions.

There may be more forums in the future for Winnebago residents to express their thoughts on this proposed ordinance, Eubank says.

