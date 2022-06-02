Advertisement

Amazon ‘obstructing’ House probe into warehouse collapse

Democratic members of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform are accusing Amazon of “obstructing” their investigation into the company’s labor practices during severe weather events
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the...
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has opened an investigation into the deadly collapse at the Amazon warehouse in Edwardsville.
By HALELUYA HADERO
Published: Jun. 2, 2022 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Amazon has been “obstructing” a congressional investigation into the company’s labor practices during severe weather events by failing to produce materials requested of them more than two months ago, according to a letter members sent to CEO Andy Jassy.

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which launched the investigation in late March, had given the Seattle-based e-commerce company a list of materials to hand over by mid-April. But the company “still has not produced any of the key categories of documents identified by Committee staff, let alone the full set of materials the Committee requested in March,” said the letter, signed by the committee chairwoman, Rep. Carolyn B. Maloney, a Democrat from New York, as well as progressives Reps. Cori Bush and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Records show Amazon warehouse hit by tornado consistently passed city inspection

“Unfortunately, Amazon has failed to meaningfully comply with the Committee’s requests, obstructing the Committee’s investigation,” they wrote in the letter made public on Thursday. Amazon did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

The company's labor policies during extreme weather events has been under more scrutiny since the deadly collapse of a company warehouse in Edwardsville, Illinois in December, where six people died and another was critically injured in the tornado strike. Last month, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration wrapped up its own probe into the incident, concluding that Amazon met minimal federal safety requirements for storm sheltering. But regulators also found safety risks and called on the company to improve its procedures.

https://www.kmov.com/2022/05/03/amazon-tornado-victims-speak-nearly-5-months-since-collapse/

The House letter said the company has not produced any internal communications related to the Edwardsville tornado to the committee, which is doing its own investigation. “Over the course of nearly seven weeks, Amazon produced only an incomplete set of policies and procedures,” the letter said.

The committee is also seeking documents showing how Amazon managed its workforce during other natural disasters, including wildfires in California in 2018.

Most Read

FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
Juan Colon
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police
In this combination photo, the actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard are seen in court in Fairfax,...
Johnny Depp awarded $10M, Amber Heard $2M in split libel lawsuit verdict

Latest News

monkeypox
First probable case of monkeypox reported in Illinois
The Chicago Cubs begin a four-game series at home against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday.
Cubs play the Brewers in first of 4-game series
A lawsuit filed Wednesday by three Illinois Republicans argues that the state should not count...
Illinois suit targets post-election count of mail ballots
Creative Commons via Pixabay.
Illinois historically Black college to close after 157 years