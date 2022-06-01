Senator Dick Durbin visits Family Peace Center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin toured the Family Peace Center on Wednesday.

Durbin helped secure federal funding from the Department of Justice’s Office on Violence Against Women to help expand the center’s services.

(WIFR)

Mayor Tom McNamara and Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announce the location of the temporary Family Peace Center. (WIFR)

He’s scheduled to address an audience at 11 a.m. at the Friends of Coronado office in the Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.