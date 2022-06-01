Senator Dick Durbin highlights Family Peace Center in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) made a stop in Rockford on Wednesday, making stops at the Family Peace Center and Coronado Performing Arts Center.

Senator Durbin is one of the lead cosponsors of the Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) Reauthorization Act, and helped secure federal funding to help expand the center’s services.

The Family Peace Center provides coordinated, comprehensive services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault, child abuse, elder abuse, and human trafficking in the stateline. Rockford Mayor Tom McNamara and the Peace Center’s Executive Director, Jennifer Cacciapaglia joined Durbin during a media conference at the Coronado.

“At a moment when nearly one in three women have experienced some form of physical or sexual violence—a crisis that’s grown worse during the pandemic—it is more important than ever to dedicate state and federal resources to supporting victims and survivors,” said Durbin. “I want to thank Mayor McNamara and Ms. Cacciapaglia for inviting me to visit today, and I look forward to working to ensure that the federal government continues supporting programs that give survivors and their families the tools they need to heal and rebuild their lives.”

