Rockford region gets $5M+ for priority road repairs, infrastructure

Thanks to infrastructure grants, the Coronado Performing Arts Center will see infrastructure upgrades.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO, Ill. (WIFR) - Governor JB Pritzker and the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity (DCEO) Wednesday announced $50.7 million in new infrastructure grants awarded to 34 communities, counties and localities across Illinois for critical infrastructure projects.

Priority projects include bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades and road construction projects. Awards were allotted to applicants focused on job creation, critical infrastructure needs, locations in underserved areas and project impact.

State funds will be met with $72.1 million in matching commitments for capital projects, which brings the total investment to nearly $123 million.

“Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status at the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so, too, is making the lives of working families easier,” said Pritzker. “Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st century infrastructure – and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there.”

Local entities included in the distribution include:

  • City of Loves Park - Water main extension - $1,480,730
  • City of Rock Falls - Roadway reconstruction - $2,000,000
  • City of Rockford - Restoration of the Coronado Performing Arts Center facade - $720,265
  • Stephenson County - Road reconstruction - $1,250,000

The projects, funded by capital grants, include replacement of a wooden water tower, a façade facelift for the Coronado Performing Arts Center and Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility upgrades.

A total of 74 projects and over $105 million in investments have been awarded through four programs under DCEO’s infrastructure portion of Rebuild Illinois.

