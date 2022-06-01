Rockford Mayor McNamara says public safety is top priority

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many criminals are wreaking havoc in the streets of Rockford, and young people are no exception. Mayor McNamara says police have arrested kids for violent offenses, as young as eight. Of the youth committing crime, 75% of them were raised in abusive households.

“I think too many people try to make us make this decision that we either, have to have a lot more officers or we have to focus on youth prevention and intervention,” said Mayor McNamara. “I don’t understand why we can’t do both.”

City leaders have invested millions into several programs targeting traumatized youth, in hopes of stopping the cycle where youth find community in crime.

“Frankly I’d like to see us carve out more money so we can to help out those programs,” said Alderman Kevin Frost.

Frost says some of these programs have already helped to diminish youth crime rates. But the city’s measures to combat violence won’t stop there.

“While we’re focusing on the youth prevention and intervention efforts, we have to stop the violence on our streets,” said McNamara. “And to do that, we’re doing more traditional police methods.”

McNamara says the city already increased the number of officers, all sworn in last week. On top of that he says they’re making sure the department has the most up to date technology, to keep their officers and citizens safe.

“We are actually doubling our resources in license plate readers reader and cameras,” said Alderman Bill Rose. “I think those tools will be of great use to our police.”

“I don’t think there’s one thing,” said McNamara. “We are funding all of it.”

