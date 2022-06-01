Advertisement

Rock River Valley Pantry still taking donations for PB and J rally

Rock River Valley Pantry accepts peanut butter and jelly donations
Rock River Valley Pantry accepts peanut butter and jelly donations(Stephanie Quirk)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With donors help, the Rock River Valley Pantry have received nearly 6,000 jars during their 2022 Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally.

Friday marks the end of the rally, and the pantry still wants to collect as much as possible. 23 WIFR will make a final push outside the Winnebago County courthouse Thursday to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to give to the cause.

With many schools in the region holding their final classes of the year, now is the best time to donate to the Rock River Valley Pantry. That means children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches will need assistance over the summer to get a full meal.

Kim Adams-Bakke, the executive director of the RRVP, says one out of six families in Winnebago County live at or below the poverty level. In fact, nearly 25% of the pantry’s clients are children.

Monetary donations can be made here. You also can drop off items at the pantry, 421 S. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Just go to the organization’s website, click on the orange “donate” button and fill out the necessary information. A case of peanut butter (12 jars) is about $20; a case of jelly is about $12.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Juan Colon
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge

Latest News

"It's no secret that we are passionate about producing world-class gears. We are proud to see...
Forest City Gear offers ‘virutal tours’ of facilities
Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)
Senator Dick Durbin highlights Family Peace Center in Rockford
Travelers are seen wearing masks in this file photo.
CDC appeals ruling that eliminated mask mandate for travel
State of the City adresses crime
State of the City adresses crime