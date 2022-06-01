Rock River Valley Pantry still taking donations for PB and J rally

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - With donors help, the Rock River Valley Pantry have received nearly 6,000 jars during their 2022 Peanut Butter and Jelly Rally.

Friday marks the end of the rally, and the pantry still wants to collect as much as possible. 23 WIFR will make a final push outside the Winnebago County courthouse Thursday to collect jars of peanut butter and jelly to give to the cause.

With many schools in the region holding their final classes of the year, now is the best time to donate to the Rock River Valley Pantry. That means children who depend on school breakfasts and lunches will need assistance over the summer to get a full meal.

Kim Adams-Bakke, the executive director of the RRVP, says one out of six families in Winnebago County live at or below the poverty level. In fact, nearly 25% of the pantry’s clients are children.

Monetary donations can be made here. You also can drop off items at the pantry, 421 S. Rockton Ave., Rockford. Business hours are from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. Just go to the organization’s website, click on the orange “donate” button and fill out the necessary information. A case of peanut butter (12 jars) is about $20; a case of jelly is about $12.

