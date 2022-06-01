Advertisement

Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge

Juan Colon
Juan Colon(McHenry County Sheriff's Office)
By Marta Berglund
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 8:20 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
MCHENRY, Ill. (WIFR) - A Waukegan, Wisconsin man faces an attempted murder charge after shooting at a driver near McHenry, Illinois.

Juan Colon, 26, is behind bars now after the incident, which happened at 12:30 p.m. on April 24. McHenry County officials say Colon and Joseph Crisara, 35, were in a vehicle together when they were involved in a road rage incident with another driver. Colon allegedly fired a gun at the other driver, who was not injured.

Both Colon and Crisara left the scene. Crisara was arrested five days later, when he was found with a large amount of narcotics. Colon was arrested last week in Lake County.

Juan Colon faces the following charges: one count of attempted 1st degree murder, one count of armed habitual criminal, three counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one count of unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Joseph Crisara faces the following charges: one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, one count of unlawful possession with intent to deliver cannabis, one count of unlawful possession of cannabis, one count of obstructing justice and one count of concealing or aiding a fugitive.

The two are set to appear next in court Wednesday at 9:00 a.m with bond set at $20,000.

