June starts off on a seasonable cooler note which looks to stick around

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Welcome to June! This kicks of Meteorological Summer around the world and this comes on the heels of a warmer May and warmer Meteorological Spring. But the good news is that we’ll have pretty pleasant conditions for several days to come.

After yesterday’s cold front brought some storms to the region, we missed out on the severe weather. But the cold front did drop our temperatures and they look to stay that way for days. After a small chance for sprinkles tonight, lots of sunshine is in store for Thursday and Friday with high temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. This comes as June is normally a warming month and is a wet one on average.

A chance for sprinkles is possible overnight. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Widespread sunshine will be around for Thursday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Widespread sunshine will be around for Friday. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

The normal high temperature for June 1 is 77 degrees and that will go up to 84 degrees by June 30. We’ll also gain 13 minutes of daylight through June 20 as that day is the summer solstice. After that day, our daylight length will slowly get shorter in time. On average, June is also the wettest month of the year for the region with 5.23 inches of rain that falls.

June is a big time warming month and we'll continue gaining daylight through June 20. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While Thursday and Friday look to be “copy-and-paste” days, we’ll warm up slightly towards the weekend with forecast highs in the upper 70s for Saturday and Sunday. We’ll also have rain chances that will come with it at night on Saturday that will continue through Sunday. Next week will have on-and-off rain chances through Wednesday and temperatures all in the mid-70s each day. That anywhere from 2-5 degrees below normal and temperatures in that territory look to last into the middle of June, too.

A pretty consistent temperature trend is ahead with temperatures in the 70s just a hair below normal. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Rain chances start later this weekend with shower chances going into next week. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

While it's been warmer here for the most part, through the middle of June looks to be slightly below normal with highs mainly in the 70s. (Ethan Rosuck, WIFR)

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.