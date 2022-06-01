Advertisement

Former teacher honored at Perry Elementary with memorial garden

By WIFR Newsroom
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - A crowd gathered Wednesday to remember and honor a former teacher who left a community too soon.

The Rob Salley Memorial Garden was planted Wednesday at Perry Elementary. Salley, a 3rd grade teacher at Perry Elementary School and track coach at Belvidere High School had a tragic accident which led to his passing in November 2020. He had served in the Belvidere School district for more than 25 years.

Friends say he enjoyed gardening with his students and in his personal life. They say the memorial garden is for remembrance of him and all the wonderful memories he shared with his students.

