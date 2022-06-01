Former Freeport teacher, Lincoln impersonator sentenced for child porn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Freeport teacher and long-time Abe Lincoln impersonator will spend months in prison for possessing child pornography and patronizing prostitutes.

Known around the state and nation by many, George Buss was a famed 30-year Abraham Lincoln impersonator, but that all changed when he pleaded guilty to some criminal charges.

The 64-year-old Freeport resident will spend 120 days in prison starting July 1. According to court records, Buss possessed a video of children engaging in sex acts and was arrested by Freeport police in August of 2020.

In court Wednesday, a Freeport detective spoke about the investigation saying it involved multiple men in their 20′s and 30′s messaging Buss regarding money in exchange for sex.

Buss retired from Freeport High School in 2018 after teaching for 37 years. He’s required to register as a sex offender for life, pay several thousand dollars in fines and serve four years of probation.

