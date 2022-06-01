Advertisement

Former Freeport teacher, Lincoln impersonator sentenced for child porn

George A. Buss Mugshot
George A. Buss Mugshot(Stephenson County Sheriff's Office)
By Ali Rasper
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 5:51 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - A former Freeport teacher and long-time Abe Lincoln impersonator will spend months in prison for possessing child pornography and patronizing prostitutes.

Known around the state and nation by many, George Buss was a famed 30-year Abraham Lincoln impersonator, but that all changed when he pleaded guilty to some criminal charges.

The 64-year-old Freeport resident will spend 120 days in prison starting July 1. According to court records, Buss possessed a video of children engaging in sex acts and was arrested by Freeport police in August of 2020.

In court Wednesday, a Freeport detective spoke about the investigation saying it involved multiple men in their 20′s and 30′s messaging Buss regarding money in exchange for sex.

Buss retired from Freeport High School in 2018 after teaching for 37 years. He’s required to register as a sex offender for life, pay several thousand dollars in fines and serve four years of probation.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Juan Colon
Road rage incident leads to attempted murder charge

Latest News

After his unexpected passing in 2020, a former Perry Elementary teacher and Belvidere High...
Former teacher honored at Perry Elementary with memorial garden
Thanks to infrastructure grants, the Coronado Performing Arts Center will see infrastructure...
Rockford region gets $5M+ for priority road repairs, infrastructure
Winnebago County Clerk Lori Gummow encourages you to submit mail-in ballots as soon as possible.
County clerk discusses early voting ahead of June 28 primary election
Rock River Valley Pantry accepts peanut butter and jelly donations
Rock River Valley Pantry still taking donations for PB and J rally