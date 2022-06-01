Forest City Gear offers ‘virutal tours’ of facilities

ROCSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - Forest City Gear, a custom gear manufacturer of fine recently launched a virtual tool that lets visitors tour the Roscoe-based company’s manufacturing facilities.

The company says social distancing mitigations lead them to look for avenues where clients could visit their facility and see what they have to offer without having to visit in person.

Similar to the technology used with Google street view, the website offers 360-degree views of 30 plus locations across Forest City Gear’s primary and secondary facilities, highlighting the company’s state-of-the-art equipment and capabilities for gear shaping, grinding, hobbing, inspection, and engineering services.

“One of Forest City Gear’s key differentiators has always been a commitment to maintaining our facilities to the highest standards and continuously reinvesting in the most technically advanced equipment available,” said Kika Young, President of Forest City Gear.

Now that COVID mitigations have relaxed, Forest City Gears welcomes in-person visits, but says this virtual experience offers broader reach to share facilities updates, new equipment, expanded capabilities- all in real time.

