Advertisement

Discovery Center

By MC
Published: Jun. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Discovery Center

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are asking the public to avoid the area Tuesday afternoon during the investigation.
#BREAKING: Shooting investigation on Grant Avenue in Rockford
FILE: This picture from 2019 shows the William Grady Pool before opening for the season.
Belvidere Park District permanently closes William Grady Pool
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police
Rockford's Hard Rock Casino shooting in parking lot
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Just about the entire Stateline finds itself under a Level 2, Slight Risk for severe t-storms...
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to trigger storms, some strong, Tuesday

Latest News

Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)
Senator Dick Durbin visits Family Peace Center in Rockford
Marta Holds Fire
Marta Holds Fire
Aaron visits the Winnebago County Forest Preserve
Aaron visits the Winnebago County Forest Preserve
Travelers are seen wearing masks in this file photo.
CDC appeals ruling that eliminated mask mandate for travel