Strong/Severe Storms Possible this Afternoon

By Aaron Wilson
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 6:37 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A few showers are possible this morning. A line of showers and thunderstorms could move through 3 - 7 P.M. If these storms play out the could produce strong winds and hail. Highs today should reach the middle 80′s. Turning much cooler tomorrow and Thursday with dry conditions and highs in the low 70′s. A quiet pattern will take hold through the weekend.

