State’s Attorney will address Rockford Casino shooting Tuesday

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley plans to speak Tuesday on the officer involved shooting at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act that happened over the weekend.

Hanley’s conference starts at 2 p.m. Tuesday on the third floor of the Winnebago County courthouse.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told media outlets Saturday that the incident involved an armed man engaging with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working at the casino. Caruana said that when the man pointed his weapon at the deputy and another Rockford police officer, they responded by shooting the suspect.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed that a call for assistance at the casino came in around 8:30 p.m. to her department.

The following day, Hard Rock released a statement saying the casino was open and in full operation.

23 News will livestream the news conference today on our Facebook page.

