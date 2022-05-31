Stateline Chamber veterans fill president, vice-president roles

ROSCOE, Ill. (WIFR) - George Pleshkewych and Jenny Sarabia Jones have been working with the Stateline Chamber of Commerce for years. On Tuesday, they were announced in new leadership roles.

Pleshkewych was named president of the Stateline Chamber after previously serving the role as vice president and Jones will succeed Pleshkewych as vice president.

“Being a part of the Stateline Chamber is an honor. I enjoy serving the business community where my family can thrive. I look forward to serving in this new capacity,” Pleshkewych said.

Since joining the chamber a couple of years ago, Jones has quickly become an asset to their mission. “I am very excited to be the new VP and help George lead the charge. This is one way I can give back to our community and have a hand in all of the great programs that push us all forward,” Jones said.

The Stateline Chamber has maintained vigilance for members throughout the shift of the last few years. They say chamber members continue to reap the benefits of relationship building, community stewardship, and innovative networking opportunities.

“Under this new leadership, we expect to keep on that forward path,” says a spokesperson for the chamber.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.