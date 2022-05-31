Rockford couple raises money for families of victims in Uvalde

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Julianne and Kyle Spencer just started dating days before the Sandy Hook Elementary School Shooting happened back in 2012. Like millions across the nation, the news broke their heart.

“That really affected us, we have three kids,” said Kyle Spencer. “It’s awful.”

The Spencer’s say their heart breaks again, after nineteen children were brutally shot and killed at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde last week. The Rockford family felt a need to help out.

“Especially grade school kids, it really kind of hits you close to home,” said Spencer.

The Spencer’s spent their holiday weekend running a garage sale at their home, raising more than a thousand dollars for the grieving families in Uvalde.

“We didn’t necessarily need the money at this time,” said Spencer. “As much as those families might.”

The Spencer’s believe no parent should fear sending their children to school. Unfortunately, that seems like reality.

“You don’t want to scare them,” said Spencer. “But at the same time it is something worth being scared off.”

The couple says while no amount of money can heal these families, they hope it helps to ease one burden while they mourn.

“It makes it tough but you can’t help but think about it when you’re dropping your kids off at school,” said Murphy. “That it’s not going to happen to you.”

The Spencer’s say dozens of families came just to donate the cause, on top of paying way more than expected. If you haven’t donated yet and would like to, you can here https://www.gofundme.com/c/act/donate-to-texas-elementary-school-shooting-relief.

Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.