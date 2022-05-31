Pritzker administration announces $50.7 million in infrastructure grants

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - The Pritzker administration is providing $50.7 million in grants to 34 Illinois communities to improve essential infrastructure. This money will go to bridge replacement, water treatment upgrades, and road construction projects among others.

The $50.7 million of state funds will be matched with $72.1 million for capital projects, bringing the total state investment to $122.8 million. Gov. J.B. Pritzker said the funding comes from the Rebuild Illinois Public Infrastructure Capital Program which is part of the state’s five-year economic recovery plan.

“Every corner of Illinois deserves 21st-century infrastructure - and Rebuild Illinois is the largest ever effort to get us there,” Pritzker said. “Modernizing major throughways that underpin our status as the nation’s transportation hub is critical work, but so too is making the lives of working families easier.”

Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch (D-Hillside) said these investments will create good-paying union jobs and continue to help the state’s economy recover.

“We know that high quality and efficient infrastructure boosts the productivity of Illinois,” Welch said. “It supports business growth and improves opportunities for all residents.”

Priority areas for the grants include job creation, critical infrastructure needs, locations in underserved communities, and project impact. The average grant award is roughly $1.5 million. Some of the projects include the replacement of a wooden water tower, ADA accessibility upgrades, and restoration of the Coronado Performing Arts Center facade.

“From Justice to Litchfield and from Rockford to Vandalia, they will build so many important projects across our great state,” said Sylvia Garcia, Director of the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.”

74 projects and more than $105 million of investments have been awarded so far through four programs under the DCEO infrastructure portion of Rebuild Illinois. The five-year Rebuild Illinois plan will provide at least $3.3 billion in grants and programs for local governments and businesses.

“Businesses don’t want to move to a state that isn’t continuously investing in its infrastructure,” Pritzker said. “Families don’t want to live in a state where it’s hard to get from school to home, to work, and everywhere you need to get without hitting potholes everywhere you go. So, we needed to make these investments.”

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.