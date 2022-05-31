Skip to content
Weather
Coronavirus
Livestream
See It Send It
Advertise with Us
Search
Homepage
News
8-1-Thrivin'
State
Regional
National
International
Traffic
Politics
Education
Health
Environment
Entertainment
Election Results
Livestream
WIFR Jobs and Internships
Crime Stoppers
Weather
Max Storm Tracker
Map Room
Weather Cams
Closings
Sports
Scoreboard
Contests
23 News This Morning
Birthday and Anniversary Submissions
Tooth Talk with Dr. T
WIFR's Favorite Gifts
The 23 Morning Blend Puzzle Person
Dollar Doublers
About/Contact
Advertise with Us
Meet the Team
Rescan
News Tips
WIFR Newsletter
Programming Schedule
See It Send It
Circle - Country Music and Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
Investigate TV
PowerNation
Antenna TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
Advertisement
May 31 birthdays
By
MC
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 7:43 AM CDT
|
Updated: 56 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - May 31 birthdays
Copyright 2022 WIFR. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Woman fears for her life during Rockford Casino shooting
Armed suspect shot in parking lot of Rockford Casino
Father drowns while tubing with his daughter over Memorial Day weekend
Nevada woman buys Rockford home online without tour
FIRST ALERT: Cold front to trigger storms, some strong, Tuesday
Latest News
Rockford couple raises money for families of victims in Uvalde
Local family holds garage sale for Robb Elementary shooting victim's families
Memorial Day remembrance ceremony for fallen soldiers
Probe could shed light on police time lapse in Uvalde deaths