Man puts gun to head, then fires shot into air before aiming at police

He’s listed in critical condition after being shot by police Saturday.
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's...
Winnebago County State's Attorney J. Hanley released the name of the man involved in Saturday's shooting at the Rockford casino.
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - New developments in a casino shooting incident were released Tuesday after a news conference held by the Winnebago County State’s Attorney.

According to a report released Tuesday by the state’s attorney’s office, someone inside the Rockford casino made a 9-1-1 call Saturday reporting a man in the parking lot with a gun.

When officers approached the man, later identified as 51-year-old Bradley James Thompkins of Rockford, he reportedly held the gun to his head. Thompkins fired one shot into the air then aimed his gun at the officers, who responded by shooting.

Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley on Tuesday released the named of the man shot during the officer involved shooting at the Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act Saturday.

Preliminary reports show three officers were involved in the shooting; one off-duty sheriff’s deputy working at the casino and two Rockford police officers. Thompkins is being treated at a local hospital and is listed in critical condition.

Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.
Rockford Casino: A Hard Rock Opening Act is located at Bell School Road and Argus Drive.(WIFR)

Hanley shared the information with the public just after 2 p.m. Tuesday in a news conference held on the third floor of the Winnebago County courthouse. He says the investigation is being handled by the Winnebago-Boone Integrity Task Force.

Winnebago County Sheriff Gary Caruana told media outlets Saturday that the incident involved an armed man engaging with an off-duty sheriff’s deputy working at the casino. Caruana said that when the man pointed his weapon at the deputy and another Rockford police officer, they responded by shooting the suspect.

Rockford Police Chief Carla Redd confirmed that a call for assistance at the casino came in around 8:30 p.m. to her department.

The following day, Hard Rock released a statement saying the casino was open and in full operation.

23 News will livestream the news conference today on our Facebook page.

