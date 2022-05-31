Last call to recognize Winnebago area businesses with ‘Annual Awards Dinner’ nomination

WINNEBAGO COUNTY (WIFR) - Each year, the Winnebago Area Chamber of Commerce recognizes outstanding businesses with their Annual Awards Dinner. The chamber made a last call Tuesday for 2021 nominations.

This is the time to nominate the business and/or individual that you feel is deserving of recognition. The chamber wants the community’s input on which businesses are making the community a better place to live, work and do business in.

Categories for the awards are “Business of the Year”, “One to Watch” and “Community Member of the Year.” The last day to submit nominations is June 1, 2022. You can submit a nomination for any category by clicking this link.

This year’s award dinner starts at 6 p.m. June 21 and is hosted at the Brauer Barn, 9151 Edwardsville Rd. in Winnebago.

