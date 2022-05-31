Advertisement

Family receives retired flag during Memorial Day ceremony

The passing of an Army soldier hangs heavy on his daughter’s mind each year.
By Kayleigh Randle
Published: May. 30, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Chapel Hill Memorial Garden gifted a retired flag to one veteran’s family during a remembrance ceremony on Monday.

Luann Bergeman relives the passing of her late father Eugene Lestikow each year. Lestikow was an Army soldier in the mid-1960s.

This Memorial Day was different than the rest because Bergeman received a flag in memory of her dad’s military service and bravery.

Lestikow’s flag is just one of more than 250 flown Monday afternoon at Freeport’s Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens. Each year, the ceremony hosts a gathering that brings veteran families together to honor the heroes they have lost.

Organizers create an “Avenue of Flags” that line the roads weaving in through the cemetery grounds. One banner for every veteran is flown in the air, and after the ceremony, the flag is returned to loved ones, some still carrying their loss with a heavy heart.

Chapel Hill treasurer and manager, Bryan Norton, says his family has been hosting this event for more than 25 years.

“It’s just something that we’ve always done as a family,” said Norton. “We’ve always felt that it was our duty to honor them through the avenue of flags.”

The flags are a part of a larger display which includes a Court of Honor that carries five bronze plaques recognizing the various U.S. military branches.

Bergeman is proud of her father’s service as a Soldier and glad that other’s know the sacrifice he and so many others made for this country.

