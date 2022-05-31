Advertisement

Comedian Chelsea Handler is coming to the Coronado

Chelsea new tour is set to visit the Coronado on November 11th(catie vernon)
By WIFR Newsroom
Published: May. 31, 2022
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Comedian and television host Chelsea Handler is coming to Rockford’s very own Coronado Performing Arts Center for her exciting new tour, “Vaccinated and Horny.”

The event starts at 8 p.m. November 11, but tickets for her stop in Rockford go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, June 3on Ticketmaster.com. You can also pick them up at the BMO Harris Bank Center box office or by phone at 815-968-5222.

Chelsea Handler has established herself as one of the most celebrated voices in entertainment, winning audiences over with her unbarred humor and candor.

After a strong seven-year run as the host of E!’s top-rated “Chelsea Lately”, she launched her documentary series “Chelsea Does” followed by her talk show “Chelsea” on Netflix in 2016.

However, her talent doesn’t slow down when the cameras stop rolling. She has written six best-selling books, five of them making their way to the number one spot on the New York Times Bestseller list.

In 2020, she released her first standup comedy special in more than six years, the critically acclaimed “Chelsea Handler: Evolution.”

